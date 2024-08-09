In an outstanding performance at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, the Colombian weightlifter Mari Leivis Sanchez managed to win the silver medal in the 71 kilogram category.

According to the criteria of

Sánchez surprised with an impressive performance in the clean and jerk and the snatch, thus adding the third silver medal for Colombia in this Olympic edition.

The medal obtained by Sánchez not only marks a personal milestone in his career, but also becomes a source of pride and joy for the country. With this victory, Colombia continues Demonstrating its strength in the sports field international.

This is how the athlete experienced her competition in these 2024 Olympic Games, these were some of the videos that will be marked in history.

With the brilliant performance of Mari Leivis Sánchez, Colombia continues to add successes in the Olympic Games, consolidating their position in the medal table and encouraging future athletes to reach new heights.

Another silver medal for Colombia in weightlifting. Mari Levis Sánchez beat the Ecuadorian world champion. pic.twitter.com/WnYtgMyEjP — Manuel Salazar (@manolitosalazar) August 9, 2024

Mari Leivis started with a successful lifting of 132 kilogramsand later made another one of 140, However, once she secured the podium, the Colombian did not hesitate to give her best, once again lifting 145 kilograms.

After her irrefutable victory, the Colombian left the stage crying with happiness to be applauded and praised by dozens of people.

Vanessa Perez

EDITORIAL LATEST NEWS