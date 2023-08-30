Noise. Delicious, unfiltered sound. The very best of it is reserved for sports cars and supercars with more than six cylinders. But what about the more modest four-cylinder engines? They sound a bit bland, don’t they? You’re wrong there. The video below is the argument for that.

TopGear picks up three of the best restomods with four cylinders on board: the Alfaholics GTA-R, the MST Escort Mk1 and the Porsche 912c By Kamm. We have already highlighted all three of these restomods. You may have remembered that the engine of the new Escort goes up to 9,000 rpm or that the Alfaholics GTA-R has a 2.3 liter Twin Spark engine. The Porsche is extra special due to a dry weight of 750 kilos.

Needless to say, these restomods look great. What’s more fun is to listen to them. After hearing these restomods, do you still believe that a car only really sounds nice when it has more than four cylinders? No, neither do we anymore.