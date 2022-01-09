Nowadays you can shoot almost Oscar-worthy images with your smartphone, but somehow surveillance cameras continue to deliver blurry images. Tracking down crooks on the basis of security images is therefore sometimes quite a challenge. The police in Japan have a very low-tech solution to this low-tech problem. They literally use dealer car brochures to track down cars.

In the Japanese prefecture (a kind of province) Aichi, the police have built up an archive of more than 17,000 brochures over the past four decades. Many brochures have the cars cut out and pasted on a piece of thick cardboard. This piece of cardboard shows photos of all sides of the car, plus its performance and any key features that can help locate vehicles.

The brochures for reference

If a car has continued to drive after an accident, the police will make a rough estimate based on the images. For example, that it must be a modern hatchback from a B-segment. Then they flip through the brochures until they come across something that resembles the car – a Yaris, for example. Apparently the method is successful, because other prefectures regularly ask Aichi for the brochures.

In the future, this work will undoubtedly be partly taken over by a computer. If you now look up something via Google Lens, for example, the software can already fill in which brand and model it is. This may be even more difficult with blurry security images.

Police Japan uses car brochures