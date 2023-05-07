Monday, May 8, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Video: these are the most sought after barras bravas in Bogotá

by admin_l6ma5gus
May 7, 2023
in Sports
0
Video: these are the most sought after barras bravas in Bogotá


close

Fans of Millonarios stone a bus with Medellín fans

Fans of Millonarios stone a bus with Medellín fans

Millonarios fans stone a bus with Medellín fans

The authorities announced new measures.

The events that have occurred in recent days with the bars of the teams in Colombia has been a key point for Bogota measures are taken.

The authorities of the capital of the country implemented new measures from the game this Sunday, Millionaires vs. Santa Fe.
(Shakira receives a ‘low blow’ for Piqué’s ‘dirty play’) (Ana María Bustamante, the sad goodbye to a cyclist run over by a mixer)

See also  Video | Piola: "F1 checks: being smart is more difficult"

Decisions

The idea is to identify the violent acts of vandalism inside and outside the stadiums.

– Imposition of a fine of five (5) to ten (10) current legal monthly minimum wages

– Prohibition from going to sports venues for a period between six (6) months to three (3) years, for the person who, within a sporting event, stadium, field or grandstand, commits any of the following conducts:

1. Intends to enter, or is in possession or possession of any type of firearm, knife, or any type of narcotics.

2. Promotes or causes violence against members of the public force.

3. Invade the field of play.

4. Do not comply with the recommendations of the logistics bodies in what has to do with the location and transit of unauthorized places for the public.

5. Incite or commit an act of physical or verbal aggression against another person, as well as damage to the public sports infrastructure.
(Millionaires vs. Santa Fe: the keys that will define the classic in El Campín) (Video: panic sowed a bull by invading the field in a rugby match)

See also  Man who committed femicide in Peru and fled to Bogotá could be deported

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Customize, discover and inform yourself.

you reached the content limit of the month

Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!

* COP $900 / month during the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#Video #sought #barras #bravas #Bogotá

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Hereafter: plot, cast and streaming of the film broadcast on Sky Cinema Uno

Hereafter: plot, cast and streaming of the film broadcast on Sky Cinema Uno

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result