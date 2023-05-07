Video: these are the most sought after barras bravas in Bogotá

The events that have occurred in recent days with the bars of the teams in Colombia has been a key point for Bogota measures are taken.

The authorities of the capital of the country implemented new measures from the game this Sunday, Millionaires vs. Santa Fe.

(Shakira receives a ‘low blow’ for Piqué’s ‘dirty play’) (Ana María Bustamante, the sad goodbye to a cyclist run over by a mixer)

Decisions

The idea is to identify the violent acts of vandalism inside and outside the stadiums.

– Imposition of a fine of five (5) to ten (10) current legal monthly minimum wages

– Prohibition from going to sports venues for a period between six (6) months to three (3) years, for the person who, within a sporting event, stadium, field or grandstand, commits any of the following conducts:

1. Intends to enter, or is in possession or possession of any type of firearm, knife, or any type of narcotics.

2. Promotes or causes violence against members of the public force.

3. Invade the field of play.

4. Do not comply with the recommendations of the logistics bodies in what has to do with the location and transit of unauthorized places for the public.

5. Incite or commit an act of physical or verbal aggression against another person, as well as damage to the public sports infrastructure.

(Millionaires vs. Santa Fe: the keys that will define the classic in El Campín) (Video: panic sowed a bull by invading the field in a rugby match)