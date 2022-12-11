Free driving on the Nürburgring Nordschleife remains one guilty pleasure. Not only to do yourself, but also to watch. Without being ashamed of it, actually. By the end of the year, the compilations with the best moments during the Tourist rides at the Nürburgring in 2022. Grab the popcorn!

That means: spend half an hour gawking at bumbling helmsmen, drifting fools and disgusting daredevils. The video below once again shows that during the Tourist rides sometimes about skills, but also often about luck and bad luck. Do you get the drift and the corner with it, or do you drift off?

There are also a number of beautiful supercars passing by. We mention a Lamborghini Huracán STO, Ford Mustang Shelby GT 500 and of course the Fiat Multipla with Nürburgring stickers (not a supercar, but whatever). It seems that drifting is illegal on the ‘Ring. Not much to notice. View the images below.

The Tourist rides at the Nürburgring in 2022