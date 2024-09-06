US authorities used a drone equipped with thermal cameras to find A 3-year-old boy who got lost in a cornfield of more than 404,000 meters square meters (100 acres) in the town of Alto, Wisconsin.

The minor left his home and began to walking alone at night through the fieldswhere corn plants reached approximately 1.8 meters in height.

After noticing the child was missing, the parents called for assistance from Fond du Lac County investigators at around 8:45 p.m. local time.

As dusk fell, officers deployed a drone to fly over the field, using technology capable of capturing emitted and reflected infrared radiation by people and objects. Thanks to this system, which detects differences in temperature, the child was located in the cornfield.

Images of the incident were captured on August 25, although the rescue operation gained notoriety in the international media on Friday.

The minor was found safe and sound, at a distance of 800 meters from his home. In the video, the officers monitor the plantation trying to detect any sign of heat. At first, they could only distinguish the corn stalks, in a visual representation in black and white tones.

However, approximately 45 minutes after the parents’ request for help, the agents noticed a white figure that seemed to be moving. It was the missing child. Immediately, the officers concentrated their efforts in that area and entered the cornfield to carry out the rescue.

“Scenarios like this They underline the value of technology and cooperation between authorities in our community“the Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.

“Without the use of the thermal vision drone, it would likely have taken police and other rescue teams hours to search the entire cornfield, and the outcome could have been different.”

O Globo Brasil / GDA.

