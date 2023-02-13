Look, what an unexpected twist. The family drama series Fast & Furious changes course in the latest film and tries something new: street racing. That can sometimes be a nice change from all the explosions, fights where people do backflips and look meaningfully into the distance with a heavy piano music. You can see it in the first trailer of Fast X.

The villain of this movie is the character of actor Jason Momoa. Unfortunately for him, the filmmakers are ending the franchise, otherwise he would probably return as a good guy in the following films. You already saw that with Jason Statham and John Cena. They are suddenly part of the family. Only Charlize Theron remains a crook in all the movies, but who knows what we’ll end up with Fast X to stand.

Fast X hits theaters in May. The film consists of two parts, so it will not be a conclusive story yet. By the way, Dwayne Johnson no longer participates in the film series, but most of the well-known characters are also present. Check out the first trailer below Fast X and count how many times the word family fall.