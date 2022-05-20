Tizapán el Alto, Jalisco.- A shooting caused by armed civilians towards elements of the municipal police from Tizapan el Altoalerted the villagers by leaving evidence of the sounds of the confrontation.

The Security Secretariat of the State of Jalisco (SSJ) confirmed that municipal police officers were fired upon by armed civilians on Hacienda Las Juntas street in the Loma Bonita de Tizapán neighborhood.

The incident occurred last night around 9:00 pm when security elements they were conducting a surveillance tour around the area when they were attacked by said armed subjects.

Through a statement, the Attorney General of the Republic in Jalisco (FGR) reported the securing a .16 millimeter caliber shotgunseven useful cartridges of the same caliber and 70 cartridges of caliber 7.62 x 39.

The SSJ stated white balance after the confrontation, only the damage to the municipal patrol, while the FGR confirmed not having detaineessince the support units arrived when the alleged aggressors withdrew.

Until now neither municipal nor state authorities have ruled on the matterLikewise, the FGR confirmed that the weapon and the cartridges were made available to the Public Ministry, who “continue with the integration of the investigation folder.”