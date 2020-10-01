Marie-Rose Galès suffers from endometriosis. After a long diagnostic wander, she investigated the treatment of endometriosis abroad before going there on her own for treatment. “I started by going to see a doctor in Switzerland where indeed in a consultation, I really understood what I was suffering from. And that’s when, in fact, I told myself that crossing borders could be a solution to understand what is going on in your body.“, assures Marie-Rose Galès. According to her, the scientific rigor which she has witnessed is not as sustained in France.

Today, at the end of her research, Marie-Rose Galès regrets the systematic prescription of the continuous pill to treat endometriosis. “The pill, it will act on some problems but not on all so you really have to have what is called a holistic approach which will take the body as a whole and in France, when we speak holistically, as our doctors have not necessarily this reflex, we immediately think of alternative medicine“, she says. The objective is thus to take the problems one by one and to make a very complete program, to measure”since each endometriosis is different“. For Marie-Rose Galès, the exemplary country in terms of endometriosis is Australia.”They have a real program with a real budget“, she specifies. Also, during her investigation, she discovered another movement called total excision which consists of removing endometriotic lesions at their root.

Today, she finds that scientific research done abroad struggles to compete with old myths. First of all, she explains that the definition of endometriosis is incorrect in France: “It is estimated that endometriosis is caused by reflux, menstrual blood which, during menstruation, comes up through the faloppe tubes and goes to lodge in the abdomen to create lesions. This theory, it presents many flaws at the scientific level“, details the actress.”Endometriosis lesions are tissues that look like endometrium but are not“, she adds.

In addition, Marie-Rose Galès deplores a tradition of the myth well anchored in France. “Endometriosis is a disease we used to call hysteria not so long ago.“, she explains. She concludes:”We would benefit from opening up and exchanging with others because besides that, we still have certain research programs which within 10 years could yield interesting things, so we too have something to contribute.. “