It is now March again, which means that the tourist season is open again. Every year this causes special antics in the German Eifel, especially on the Nürburgring Nordschleife. Nowadays you don't even have to be there to see what's going on there. Every day, several videos come online on YouTube with highs and lows from the day before.

Every season it takes some getting used to the track, because the circuit is sometimes changed in the winter. So now from Foxholle up the curbstone on the left side is raised in such a way that it is better to avoid it. Or you must already have a vehicle with rally suspension, such as the Porsche 911 Dakar.

The Porsche 911 Dakar at the Nürburgring

In the video below we see that the owner of such a Porsche 911 Dakar spends his Sunday afternoon well at the Nürburgring. Unfortunately, we don't see in this video whether he wanted to try out the new curbstones. However, the reinforced and raised chassis will be tested later in the round.

In the bend Brunnchen (better known as YouTube Corner) the 911 Dakar plows sideways through the gravel without any problems. Many other cars had broken down after this. We don't know whether the GTI driver behind him is very happy and whether he is now at the counter at Carglass. In any case, it produced some cool images.