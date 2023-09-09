The count of victims of the earthquake that hit Morocco last night amounts to 820 deaths this Saturday and 672 injured, among them 250 of a serious nature.

According to the latest data released by the Moroccan Ministry of the Interior, the province with the most deaths recorded is Al Haouz, -south of Marrakech and close to the epicenter-, with 394 deaths, followed by Taroudant (271 deaths), Chichaoua (91 deaths ), Ouarzazate (31), Marrakech (13), Azilal (11), Agadir (5), Casablanca (3) and Al Youssufia (1).

A seismic alert bulletin released by the Moroccan National Institute of Geophysics indicates that the earthquake, of magnitude 7, shook the northern Moroccan region of Marrakech and occurred at 11:11 p.m. local time (10:11 p.m. GMT on Saturday) at a depth of 8 kilometers.

It had its epicenter in the town of Ighil, located about 80 kilometers southwest of the city of Marrakech.

The injured, of varying severity, were transferred to hospital centers, indicates the ministry, which adds that there was also material damage in uninhabited areas.



According to Interior, which calls on citizens to remain calm, security and civil protection forces have been mobilized from all the affected province prefectures, as well as the necessary means to intervene and assess the damage.

EFE