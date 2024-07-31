Mexico City.– Singer Megan Thee Stallion performed at Kamala Harris’ campaign rally in Atlanta, United States.

“Make some noise for Mrs. Harris, our future President. Let’s do this, Atlanta. We’re about to make history with the first female President, the first black female President. Let’s do this, beauties. Beauties for Harris!” the singer said before starting her performance.

The singer performed songs such as “Body”, “Savage” and “Mamushi”, which undoubtedly caused a stir among the attendees, as she wore a blue suit and a crop top, launching a new slogan “Hotties for Harris”, which gained traction on social networks.

“I know my ladies in the crowd love their bodies. And if you want to continue loving your body, you know who to vote for,” she added.

Rapper Quavo was also present at the rally. Although he did not perform any songs, he said he has worked with Harris to solve gun problems in the United States.

“One of the issues that I care about is solving the problem of gun violence. And you can’t understand the fight against gun violence if you’re not on the ground or in the heart of it. So one thing I learned from working with Vice President Harris is that she always stands firm,” he told the audience.

This is Harris’ first rally in the battleground state of Georgia since becoming the Democratic nominee of the future; sources say there were 10,000 people at the event.