Al Ittihad – Abu Dhabi
On Saturday, May 14, 2022, the UAE officially and popularly pledged allegiance to His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, “may God protect him”, as the president of the United Arab Emirates and a leader of its march amid deep belief in his ability to carry the flag and continue the glorious march of glory, development and construction.
The youth of the homeland is in the heart #Mohammed_bin_Zayed#video_wam pic.twitter.com/IwkYvMg3BW
Among the words of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, “may God protect him”: “With the determination of the nation’s youth, and the spirit they carry of ambition, optimism and belonging, we will reach the UAE, with God’s help, to new horizons of leadership and excellence.”
