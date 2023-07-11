A lawnmower in the shape of a Ferrari SP3 Daytona.

You have lawnmowers and you have lawnmowers. This is very special. No kidding, the owner of this Ferrari SP3 Daytona treats it like a Honda Civic. Nice ramming, playing a bit on the unpaved and smoking tires. Nice.

You would almost forget that the Ferrari SP3 Daytona has a price tag of around three million euros. For that you get a very exclusive Ferrari hypercar that will undoubtedly increase in value. Or is that also the case with this copy? In any case, the thing is not gathering dust in a garage!

Video via TFJJ on Youtube

