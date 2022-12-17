Video | The witty dog ​​got crazy from going downhill in Espoo, but now he has a little problem

Enzio, the mountain dog who charmed last winter, is rejoicing at the result of the snow. However, the labrador retriever who moved to a new home has not yet found that perfect hilly place in the new home corners.

Rich the snowfall has caused problems around the capital region. However, there is at least one person in Espoo who has followed the arrival of winter with great enthusiasm.

HS told in January about the witty labrador retriever Enzio, who made a fun “stick hill” in his own yard. Enzio owner Sari Juntunen said then that Enzio’s hobby came as a complete surprise.

“I really don’t know where he came up with it, but he found his own fun,” he commented at the time.

Enzio went down the hill morning and night until the snow melted in the spring.

Today However, in 2016, making a pulkkamäki is not as easy. Enzio and his family have moved to a new home.

In the previous home, there was a great slope starting right from the front door, where Enzio was able to quickly “plough” the steep snow chute that the Labrador retriever goes through. The yard of the new home, on the other hand, is flat.

The search for a suitable hill location is now in full swing.

Labrador Retriever Enzio loves snow and is ready for the new sledding season. However, as good a hill as in the previous home has not yet been found.

“Nearby here, there is a long hill on the outdoor trail, from which even children can slide down. That’s what I’ve gone with Enzio and seen what it does. But it hasn’t figured out how to count on it. I just laughed at that, that maybe it didn’t work, since it wasn’t built by Enzio himself.”

In the fall, before the snow came, Enzio did, in an experimental mood, test a potential hill. There was a pile of snow next to the Laaksolahti practice ice rink in Kotikulmi, which the sharp-eyed retriever dug up.

“Enzio got so excited that he climbed up there on top of the hill and came down from there sideways,” says Juntunen.

You can watch Enzio’s calculation experiments in the video at the beginning of this story.

Although the perfect place hasn’t been found yet, the snow has made the young labrador retriever happy.

“It has snow up to its back in the yard now, and it likes to run there. You can get good guys there,” says Juntunen.

Despite the flat yard, Enzio has had a great time in his new home. The home is located near the old one, so you can still visit and say hello to familiar dog friends in the same familiar dog park.

“Here in the new home, we have a bit of a renovation, so Enzio is currently working as a handyman. He really wants to be involved and participate and study what is being done,” Juntunen laughs.

