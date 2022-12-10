Today, the country witnessed cloudy weather, with the formation of cumulus clouds, which were accompanied by a drop in temperature and rain in separate areas.

And the National Center of Meteorology expected that the weather tomorrow will be partly cloudy to cloudy at times, with the chance of some cumulus clouds forming, noting the possibility of rain in some coastal, northern, eastern and western regions.

The center indicated that the winds are northwesterly, light to moderate in speed and active at times, becoming dusty, and its speed ranges from 15 to 25 km/h, reaching 40 km/h on the sea, which is medium to turbulent, especially in the west in the Arabian Gulf, and light. Waves in the Sea of ​​Oman.

The center stated that the weather tomorrow will remain partly cloudy in general, with the possibility of some cumulus clouds forming, accompanied by light rain on the islands and some northern, eastern and western regions, while the winds will be northwesterly to northeasterly, light to moderate speed and active at times, and their speed ranges from 10 to 10. 20 km/h up to 35 km/h on the sea, which is medium waves in the Arabian Gulf and light waves in the Sea of ​​Oman.

And he stated that the weather next Tuesday will remain partially cloudy in general, and low clouds will appear, with the possibility of light rain falling on the islands and some coastal and western areas, while the winds will be northwesterly to northeasterly, light to moderate in speed, and its speed ranges from 10 to 20 km / h, reaching Up to 30 km / h on the sea, which has light waves in the Arabian Gulf and in the Sea of ​​Oman.

And the center noted that the weather next Wednesday will be partly cloudy in general and low clouds will appear, with the possibility of light rain falling on the sea, islands and some eastern regions, indicating that the winds will be southeasterly to northeasterly, light to moderate in speed, sometimes active, especially at sea, and its speed ranges From 10 to 20 km/h up to 35 km/h on the sea, which is light to medium waves at times in the Arabian Gulf and light waves in the Sea of ​​Oman.

