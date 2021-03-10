Good weather and a fun morning in Villa Domínico for Independiente. Three players participated in a game called by the Rincón del Fútbol site, in which they fulfilled their garments and had a good time competing. There was a footballer who was the big loser, since he had to undergo the worst of the two punishments …

The players Silvio Romero, Fabricio Bustos and Domingo Blanco participated in this entire event. It was about a shooting competition from a distance, in which they had to stick to four posters located at the corners of the arch. Although it is true that they were not so precise when it came to hitting him from the outside, the truth is that the Independiente forward took a nice shot that was nailed just in the upper left corner.

Romero and Bustos participated in the game. Photo: Fotobaires.

The right side of Rojo had to go to the execution, which consisted of standing with his back to the goal and receiving the attack of his teammates, who did not hesitate to throw several balls at him. Then it was the turn of Domingo Blanco, who suffered from being soaked by Romero and Bustos, who bathed him in ice water as a garment.

Independiente will debut in the Argentine Cup this Monday at 9:30 p.m. against Villa Miter de Bahía Blanca. Then he will collide with Sarmiento de Junín the following beginning of the week. So far Falcioni’s men have won three out of four and are leading along with Lanús and Vélez in Zone B of the Professional League Cup. On the last day they defeated Newell’s in Rosario with goals from Sebastián Palacios and Fabricio Bustos. Good gait affects your mood, which rises during each workout.