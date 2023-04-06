They celebrate an employee for having 30 years working in the Bimbo companyhis reaction captivated social networks, since they gave him the award he deserved.

His family was proud to be able to share the happy moment by his side and that he received the congratulations he deserved for this, they told the man that they were proud of him.

The bakery company gave him a nostalgic recognition, as was shown by the user identified as ‘@marianilla86’, on the TikTok social network, along with the description: “My dad turns 30 years of work at Bimbo today”.

During the clip, the man’s daughter showed all the colleagues, friends and relatives who were at the event, the organization, tables, decorations and how all those present at the party in honor of her father’s career managed to enjoy.

While the theme song was playing ‘For you dad’ song by Ulices Chaidez, the man went to collect his award in recognition for so many years of working in the Mexican multinational company that is present in 34 countries in Asia, Africa, America and Europe.

The winner’s daughter said: “we are all so proud of you dad”due to his hard work to provide the best for his family, since he made great sacrifices to get ahead, for this reason, Internet users did not hesitate to congratulate him in the same way and wish him the best future.