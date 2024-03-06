Real Madrid began this second leg of the Champions League round of 16 against Leipzig with a novelty in the starting eleven. And Carlo Ancelotti chose to put four midfielders, leaving Rodrygo on the bench. The Italian coach thus sought for the team to close lines in the middle and be more compact. However, this modification has not had the desired impact, and the white team has suffered some important approaches from the German team, although Lunin has not had to make any worthwhile intervention.
That is why Ancelotti made a move immediately after the break, replacing Rodrygo with Camavinga. From here on, the team has had a little more offensive presence, since in the first half there was a lack of troops in the area, due to the few attackers that the Italian coach has lined up
In this way, when it seemed that Leipzig was once again causing a sensation of danger, Real Madrid launched Bellingham on the attack, who after a great drive divided the defense and gave a great assist to Vinicius, who in the race took a powerful shot, impossible for goalkeeper Gulacsi.
The alliance between the two best players of the white club, which hopes to bring so much joy to the Merengue fans, shone again to give a key advantage to the team, which was suffering a lot in a rather complicated match in which Leipzig was doing things very good.
However, the joy was going to be short-lived, since, a few minutes later, the German team was going to tie the game after a great header from Orbán, and were once again within one goal of tying the tie.
Real Madrid have suffered from here, with the feeling that, at any moment, a goal from Leipzig would complicate things extremely. Finally, Ancelotti's men have withstood the German team's offensives and have managed to win the tie, thus achieving a place in the quarterfinals of the Champions League.
