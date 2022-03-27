Sunday, March 27, 2022
Video: the unusual own goal that could leave a country without its first World Cup

by admin_l6ma5gus
March 27, 2022
in Sports
Video: the unusual own goal that could leave a country without its first World Cup

The play goes around the world.

Photo:

Screenshots

The play goes around the world.

Mousa Sissako is being criticized in Mali because, after his mistake, he was also expelled.

Mali’s hopes of qualifying for the World Cup for the first time faded after losing at the 26 March Stadium in Bamako to Tunisia (0-1), on a fateful afternoon for their defender Mousa Sissako.

The defender of the Belgian Standard Liege everything went wrong. In five minutes of the final stretch of the first half he scored a goal in his own goal and was later sent off.

A party to forget

Video: the unusual own goal that could leave a country without its first World Cup

Mousa Sissako laments after his failure.

Photo:

Screenshots

It was the 35th minute when the defender Sissako wanted to give his goalkeeper a pass. However, before kicking the ball, he was unaware of the goalkeeper’s position. Also, he hit the ball very hard. The outcome of that chain of errors? an unusual own goal that is becoming a trend in social networks.

(Be sure to read: Peru’s goal against Uruguay did exist, according to this video and 3D analysis.)

Five minutes after the own goal, Sissako was shown a straight red card for a hard tackle and left his team down to ten players.

Tunisia resisted with order and took the victory that they have to ratify in the second leg, next March 29 in the city of Radés.

SPORTS
*With EFE

