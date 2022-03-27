Video: the unusual own goal that could leave a country without its first World Cup

you have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE MAIL YES, SEND
The play goes around the world.
Screenshots
The play goes around the world.
Mousa Sissako is being criticized in Mali because, after his mistake, he was also expelled.
Find the validation of El Cazamentiras at the end of the news.
March 26, 2022, 07:13 PM
Mali’s hopes of qualifying for the World Cup for the first time faded after losing at the 26 March Stadium in Bamako to Tunisia (0-1), on a fateful afternoon for their defender Mousa Sissako.
The defender of the Belgian Standard Liege everything went wrong. In five minutes of the final stretch of the first half he scored a goal in his own goal and was later sent off.
A party to forget
It was the 35th minute when the defender Sissako wanted to give his goalkeeper a pass. However, before kicking the ball, he was unaware of the goalkeeper’s position. Also, he hit the ball very hard. The outcome of that chain of errors? an unusual own goal that is becoming a trend in social networks.
(Be sure to read: Peru’s goal against Uruguay did exist, according to this video and 3D analysis.)
Five minutes after the own goal, Sissako was shown a straight red card for a hard tackle and left his team down to ten players.
Tunisia resisted with order and took the victory that they have to ratify in the second leg, next March 29 in the city of Radés.
SPORTS
*With EFE
March 26, 2022, 07:13 PM
DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP
Personalize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your email from national news and the world
there was an error in the request
keep going down
to find more content
you arrived at content limit of the month
Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL WEATHER unlimited. Sign up now!
* COP $900 / month for the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Video #unusual #goal #leave #country #World #Cup
Leave a Reply