The Canadian and Haitian teams met in the second leg of the second phase of the CONCACAF qualifying rounds for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. The first match was 0-1 in favor of the Canadians and the team led by Marc Collat had options to turn the result around but they themselves were in charge of throwing all their options to the ground.
As soon as the second half started and with 0-0 on the scoreboard we witnessed a play that was difficult to explain. The defense of Haiti, Kevin Lafrance, sent a seemingly simple ball towards his goalkeeper for clearance. But the play had the worst possible ending.
Joshua Duverger He could not control the ball or clear it, and in the end the ball ended up entering his own goal. That goal was a hard blow for the Caribbean team that said goodbye to all their hopes of tracing the result and getting into the next round of the playoffs.
With this own goal, Canada took the lead and put the tie 2-0 in their favor. Finally the match ended 3-0 (4-0 on aggregate) with goals from Cyle Larin Y Junior Hoilett and the Canadian team will play the Octagonal Final in search of qualification for the 2002 World Cup while Haiti is left out of that third round.
