Mohamed Salah has been left out of the World Cup after losing on penalties to Senegal. Egypt won the first set 1-0 and in the second leg, in Senegalese territory, Dia took the lead in the third minute of the match to put the tables on aggregate. From there the game went to extra time and penalties. Egypt failed to score a single goal in 117 minutes of the game, but they had a chance on penalties.
”I mean, just look at this. Salah beats his penalty… and surely anyone would, given the lasers. Mane scores, Senegal wins the shootout, Egypt out of the World Cup”
What was experienced at the Stade Me Abdoulaye Wade was truly embarrassing, something that is often seen in Cairo by Egyptian fans. The players had to take the penalties while being targeted by a green laser that sapped their concentration. Egypt’s top star Salah sent the ball over the crossbar, while his teammate Sadio Mané was the hero of the shootout scoring the decisive penalty. Egypt scored only one penalty out of the four they took.
”Egyptian fans always point lasers at opposing players when they play in Cairo. Today, his own Mo Salah also suffered the same from the Senegal fans before he missed the penalty against Mendy in the World Cup qualifiers in Dakar.”
Egypt has been given its own medicine and has been left out of the World Cup.
