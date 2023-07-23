Sunday, July 23, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Video: the unusual injury of an MMA fighter seconds before his fight begins

by admin_l6ma5gus
July 23, 2023
in Sports
0
Video: the unusual injury of an MMA fighter seconds before his fight begins

Close


Close

Miguel Grijalva injury

Grijalva, injured.

Photo:

Screenshots

Grijalva, injured.

In the video it is seen that the fighter jumps happily before the fight. Then he is lying on the floor.

The Ecuadorian Miguel Grijalva and the Peruvian Martín Mollinedo were going to star in one of the most anticipated fights by the public that tuned in to the Fusion Fighting Championship. However, nothing went as planned.

See also  Melbourne Derby, the players' union and the national team "Hardest penalties"

Grijalva, who came from being champion in Argentina of the Samurai Fight House, in the 70 kilograms category, was injured in an unusual waybefore the fight began.

(You can read: Couple having sex interrupts a cyclist in full descent: video generates outrage).

Fighter is injured in the presentation of his fight

In full presentation, the Ecuadorian fighter suffered an unfortunate injury that prevented him from fighting in FFC 64.

In the video of the moment, the young fighter is seen jumping in the anteroom. Later, he appears lying on the ground complaining of pain.

“It’s something unusual”commented the rapporteur of the event.

“First time seeing this. I am left with the desire to fight, I prepared very hard, I trained in advance, I dedicated myself to my body to be able to win this fight “declared Mollinedo, his rival.

(Also: Messi and the vomit that nobody saw: they reveal an unexpected video of his debut at Inter Miami).

So far the severity of Miguel Grijalva’s injury is unknown.

See also  The goalkeeper who could be called to the Mexican team in the absence of Guillermo Ochoa

More news

SPORTS
*With information from El Comercio, from Peru.
From the American Newspaper Group (GDA).

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Customize, discover and inform yourself.

you reached the content limit of the month

Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!

* COP $900 / month during the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#Video #unusual #injury #MMA #fighter #seconds #fight #begins

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
A Bodega Aurrera client boasts how he is captivated in the store, with offers? | VIDEO

A Bodega Aurrera client boasts how he is captivated in the store, with offers? | VIDEO

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result