Video: the unusual injury of an MMA fighter seconds before his fight begins

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
Grijalva, injured.
Screenshots
Grijalva, injured.
In the video it is seen that the fighter jumps happily before the fight. Then he is lying on the floor.
Find the validation of The Lie Buster at the end of the news.
OF
The Ecuadorian Miguel Grijalva and the Peruvian Martín Mollinedo were going to star in one of the most anticipated fights by the public that tuned in to the Fusion Fighting Championship. However, nothing went as planned.
Grijalva, who came from being champion in Argentina of the Samurai Fight House, in the 70 kilograms category, was injured in an unusual waybefore the fight began.
(You can read: Couple having sex interrupts a cyclist in full descent: video generates outrage).
Fighter is injured in the presentation of his fight
In full presentation, the Ecuadorian fighter suffered an unfortunate injury that prevented him from fighting in FFC 64.
In the video of the moment, the young fighter is seen jumping in the anteroom. Later, he appears lying on the ground complaining of pain.
“It’s something unusual”commented the rapporteur of the event.
“First time seeing this. I am left with the desire to fight, I prepared very hard, I trained in advance, I dedicated myself to my body to be able to win this fight “declared Mollinedo, his rival.
(Also: Messi and the vomit that nobody saw: they reveal an unexpected video of his debut at Inter Miami).
So far the severity of Miguel Grijalva’s injury is unknown.
More news
SPORTS
*With information from El Comercio, from Peru.
From the American Newspaper Group (GDA).
OF
Customize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your mail of national news and the world
an error occurred in the request
my portals
you reached the content limit of the month
Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month during the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Video #unusual #injury #MMA #fighter #seconds #fight #begins
Leave a Reply