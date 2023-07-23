Video: the unusual injury of an MMA fighter seconds before his fight begins

The Ecuadorian Miguel Grijalva and the Peruvian Martín Mollinedo were going to star in one of the most anticipated fights by the public that tuned in to the Fusion Fighting Championship. However, nothing went as planned.

Grijalva, who came from being champion in Argentina of the Samurai Fight House, in the 70 kilograms category, was injured in an unusual waybefore the fight began.

Fighter is injured in the presentation of his fight

In full presentation, the Ecuadorian fighter suffered an unfortunate injury that prevented him from fighting in FFC 64.

In the video of the moment, the young fighter is seen jumping in the anteroom. Later, he appears lying on the ground complaining of pain.

“It’s something unusual”commented the rapporteur of the event.

“First time seeing this. I am left with the desire to fight, I prepared very hard, I trained in advance, I dedicated myself to my body to be able to win this fight “declared Mollinedo, his rival.

So far the severity of Miguel Grijalva’s injury is unknown.

*With information from El Comercio, from Peru.

From the American Newspaper Group (GDA).