YoPorto Alegre's international debuted in the 2024 edition of the Copa Sudamericana with a goalless draw as a visitor against Belgrano in Córdoba, in group C of the tournament, completed by Delfín, from Ecuador, and Real Tomayapo, from Bolivia.

The Brazilian team did everything to win the game. However, he left the Mario Alberto Kempes stadium regretting not having fulfilled the options he generated to keep the three points.

One of the clearest was Colombian striker Rafael Santos Borré, who ended up being singled out by Inter fans after missing a goal in an incredible way.

Rafael Santos Borré Photo:Daniel Lima. AFP Share

Only 11 minutes had passed when Belgrano's goalkeeper, Ignacio Chicco, went very badly to cut off a ball in the corner of the area. The ball hit Inter's Argentine Fabricio Bustos and fell to the center of the 18 o'clock.

There, Borré was facing the empty goal, ready to finish. However, the Colombian striker could not settle in and could not even hit the goal.

The Argentine team, now led by the former Alianza, Jaguares, América and Junior coach Juan Cruz Real, had a very bad time in the first half and was clearly surpassed by Inter, although the poor aim of the rivals prevented that bad moment. will happen to adults.

Belgrano improved a lot in the second half and could have won, but defender Fernando Reges emerged as the great figure of the Brazilian club to avoid defeat.

Borré's first game as a starter for Inter

Borré played his first game as a starter for Internacional this Tuesday. He had only appeared 28 minutes in a Brazilian Cup match against Nova Iguaçu, on April 13.

He was not in the semifinals of the Gaúcho Championship, which his team lost against Juventude, due to having been called up to the Colombian National Team for the matches against Spain and Romania. In those matches, he appeared as a substitute and entered the second half.

Rafael Santos Borré (19), in the friendly against Romania. Photo:AFP Share

The Barranquilla attacker has not scored a goal since last December 15, when he was still part of Werder Bremen. He scored in a two-goal draw against Borussia Mönchengladbach.

