The 1984 film hovered somewhere between horror and comedy. The GremlinsForerunners of the terrifying Critters, they were a rage among teens in the nostalgic decade of disco.

It was about goblin-like beings, but furry like a teddy bear, which in some cases they were cute and friendly (as the protagonist of the film, who falls into the hands of an American family by mistake) and in others wild and fearsome.

Far from the cinematographic fantasy, in a medical office in the Buenos Aires municipality of San Miguel, the curious beings of Chris Columbus’s film reappeared and ended up being named in a congress of experts in ophthalmology.

Dr. María Laura Puertas, an ophthalmologist specializing in uveitis and cataract, discovered a curious shape in a patient’s eye that led her to win a mention at a congress.

María Laura Puertas, ophthalmologist from the renowned Nano Eye Clinic, detected in a study a patient with cataracts the shape of a gremlin, photographed it and ended up being awarded for the curious image in a congress of the Argentine Society of Ophthalmology.

“In a consultation, the patient reports that they notice that they see less. We always check them with the slit lamp in all consultations,” explains Puertas in a video that ended up going viral on social networks.

“At that moment I realize that I really had a cataract, a very advanced cataract. And when I see it, I don’t know why the picture of the gremlin came to my mind“, account the expert doctor in uveitis about the unusual occurrence he had in his office.

While caring for a cataract patient, he photographed the study that had a curious image.

“Then I grabbed my phone and simply leaning it on the ophthalmic team’s binoculars, I focused and took the photo,” he says with a laugh. “Then I went looking for the gremlin and I found a very similar one. I imagined it from the front, and this was a gremlin from the side,” he explains.

The case could have stayed there, but María Laura was suggested to present the photograph at the Centennial Congress of the Argentine Society of Ophthalmology (SAO).

“In these congresses what is sought is that doctors come from all sides. Argentines and also from abroad, and they always aim to present our clinical cases. Sometimes they are unusual cases, and then posts, oral works and photographs are presented. They are always given artistic names, as in the case of my photo, “says Puertas, who named his creation “I found a gremlin in the eye”.

The figure of the famous character from the 80s movies, in profile, in the study of a patient.

His original find was recognized with a special mention among those presented in that edition of the national congress. And when he uploaded the photos to his networks, the replies, congratulations and questions from users were immediate.

Besides the funny comparison between a diseased human eye with the characters of a horror and humor movie, the photo is a shows what cataract is, how it impacts and can affect vision if it is not prevented and treated in time.

“The lens is made up of different layers: the nucleus, the cortex, the capsule. When the lens begins to age, not all but some layers are affected. And sometimes in some of these layers different forms are perceived, as in the case of the photo “, explains Puertas.

“Cataract patients can feel dazzled when they drive at night, they do not see the colors as clear and with the glasses they can no longer see what they could. They are all cataract symptoms, which is essential to detect in time with an ophthalmologist”, he adds the doctor.