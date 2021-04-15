One of the great virtues on the court of Juan Román Riquelme, without a doubt, was without great punch. And although he has shown it endless times in the First Division, in the last hours An unmissable video of the now vice president of Boca appeared but when he represented Argentinos Juniors in the Lower.

The unpublished images, where Román is seen wearing the T-shirt 5 of the ’78 category of the Paternal team, he shared them Martin Paladino on his Instagram. They occurred in 1990, in a meeting against Hurricane.

Román, in the Inferiores de Argentinos.

Roman made that magical punch shine again 24 years later, also with the colors of Argentinos but in the final stage of his career. In that opportunity, the victim of 10 was Racing and Sebastián Saja, in minute 52 of the match for the round of 16 of the Argentine Cup. Amazing!