Venezuela, with an inspired Yeferson Soteldo, confirmed this Tuesday its good football moment in the South American qualifiers and beat a Chilean team 3-0 without ideas, disorganized on a defensive level and left with 10 players after the childish expulsion of Marcelino Núñez.

Read here: Venezuela, celebrating: great victory against Chile in the qualifying round

Unusual action by a Chilean player

Marcelino Núñez was the protagonist of a quite controversial action In the match against Venezuela, the player lasted only 13 minutes on the field after seeing red for an unprecedented play.

Núñez, who came on in the 46th minute for Charles Aránguiz, committed a foul in the center of the field and earned a yellow card for the infraction. When you see the yellow, The Chilean confronted referee Flavio Rodrigues De Souza and touched him with his finger repeatedly, a situation that led the judge to expel him.

You can’t believe what Marcelino, a player from Chile, did. He had just entered a few minutes ago, his team was losing 1-0, he committed a foul, earned the yellow card and twice put his finger on the referee’s chest. He was received as an idiot.pic.twitter.com/QtODS7w24N — Diego Borinsky (@diegoborinsky) October 17, 2023

The VAR audios revealed the dialogue between the player and the referee, where the Chilean’s naivety was evident: “Don’t touch me! Don’t touch me!” were the judge’s words before giving the red card.

The expulsion of Marcelino Núñez 🇨🇱 He puts his finger on his chest

Referee: Don’t touch me!

He puts his finger harder

Referee: Don’t touch me!

Núñez: Pushes him even harder TAKE YOUR RED HOME NOW! 🟥👏 pic.twitter.com/TKk5eEJGxJ — The VAR Central (Andrés) (@ElVarCentral) October 17, 2023

Match summary

In the Monumental stadium of Maturín, Yeferson Soteldo gave a stellar performance and destroyed the defensive scheme proposed by coach Eduardo Berizzo, which was left hanging in the balance after the resounding fall as a visitor.

The game began as a back-and-forth game, both teams went out in search of victory, but were unsuccessful in front of goal. However, Venezuela broke the tie on the scoreboard in stoppage time of the first half, José Martínez took advantage of a defensive error by the Chileans and assisted Soteldo, the ’10’ took a cross shot to make it 1-0.

We tell you: Dramatic story of the ‘goal singer’, victim of armed robbery

Photo: Federico Parra. AFP

In the 72nd minute of the second half, Soteldo received the ball in the center of the field and began to travel meters in attack until he reached the last line to enable Salomón Rondón, who alone in front of the goal, pushed it into the back of the net.

Chile did not know how to react, while each Vinotinto attack revealed the defensive fragility of its rivals; On the 79th minute, again, the ’10’ did his thing on the left wing of the attack and sent a cross that was combed by Cristian Cásseres, who enabled Darwin Machís who sealed the win.

Venezuela’s second consecutive victory at home, the previous one against Paraguay 1-0 on date 2 of the tie. In addition, Vinotinto closes a double positive date after the 1-1 draw against Brazil last week and consolidates itself in the 2026 World Cup qualification zone.

SPORTS

More news in EL TIEMPO