ANDThe United States turned the page on the defeat against Spain in their debut and took revenge against Morocco, which they beat 2-0 at the Pascual Guerrero stadium, in Group C of the U-20 Women’s World Cup.

The Americans have three points and are ahead on goal difference over Paraguay, their next opponent, who earlier in the day lost 2-0 to Spain at the same venue.

It was not an easy match for the United States, who came away with a clean slate in the first half and had few chances to score. The second half was a different story, with Tracey Kevins’ team taking just three minutes to open the scoring.

A low cross from Gisele Thompson found Yuna McCormack in the heart of the area, who shot across goal, with some difficulty due to the number of Moroccan defenders between her and the goal.

Morocco were unable to find a way to equalise, and instead an individual error cost them their second goal of the match, already in the third minute of injury time. Siham Bouhouch lost the ball when it was out of her half and Madeline Dahlien did not forgive the mistake: she sent it into the back of the net and sealed the match.

The last match of Group C will be played this Saturday, starting at 6 pm: The United States will have to travel to Bogotá to face Paraguay in Techo, while Spain will remain in Cali to play against Morocco.

