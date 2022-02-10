Friday, February 11, 2022
Video: the unique joke they did to Falcao García on his birthday

by admin_l6ma5gus
February 10, 2022
in Sports
Video: the unique joke they did to Falcao García on his birthday

His Rayo Vallecano teammates did not hold back any dose of creativity to celebrate.

This Thursday, February 10, Radamel Falcao García, the top scorer of the Colombian National Team, turns 36 and the messages of great men of soccer begin to arrive through social networks.

His career, a journey of hope from South American soil to a bath of glory in Europe, is the demonstration of the perseverance of a man who has been cataloged as one of the most beloved soccer players in the country. Not in vain, the messages of congratulations exceed the thousands.

Celebrating your peers

At Vallecano Rayhis current team, the date was lived early with much revelry and joy.

In fact, according to Santiago Comesaña, one of his colleagues, those from Vallecas prepared a unique joke for him.

Falcao was asked to send a so-called birthday greeting to a child, and then they surprised him, from behind, with an egg on his head and a good dose of flour.

El Tigre shared the moment on his social networks and noted: “International Statement: I’m fine. The forcefully thrown egg only hit me a little”.

SPORTS

