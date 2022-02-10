Video: the unique joke they did to Falcao García on his birthday

you have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE MAIL YES, SEND
His Rayo Vallecano teammates did not hold back any dose of creativity to celebrate.
Find the validation of El Cazamentiras at the end of the news.
February 10, 2022, 12:50 PM
This Thursday, February 10, Radamel Falcao García, the top scorer of the Colombian National Team, turns 36 and the messages of great men of soccer begin to arrive through social networks.
His career, a journey of hope from South American soil to a bath of glory in Europe, is the demonstration of the perseverance of a man who has been cataloged as one of the most beloved soccer players in the country. Not in vain, the messages of congratulations exceed the thousands.
Celebrating your peers
At Vallecano Rayhis current team, the date was lived early with much revelry and joy.
In fact, according to Santiago Comesaña, one of his colleagues, those from Vallecas prepared a unique joke for him.
Falcao was asked to send a so-called birthday greeting to a child, and then they surprised him, from behind, with an egg on his head and a good dose of flour.
El Tigre shared the moment on his social networks and noted: “International Statement: I’m fine. The forcefully thrown egg only hit me a little”.
International statement: I’m fine. The forcefully thrown egg only hit me a little. 🤣
— Radamel Falcao (@FALCAO) February 10, 2022
SPORTS
February 10, 2022, 12:50 PM
DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP
Personalize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your email from national news and the world
there was an error in the request
keep going down
to find more content
you arrived at content limit of the month
Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL WEATHER unlimited. Sign up now!
* COP $900 / month for the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Video #unique #joke #Falcao #García #birthday
Leave a Reply