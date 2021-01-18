Videos of animal fighting scenes go viral on social media. And this unequal deathmatch between two spiders was no exception.

An Australian blogger posted on his TikTok the dramatic images of a fight between the two arachnids that wove a real cobweb world.

The author of the video is the tiktoker Blakeyholland, a young man from the southeastern state of Victoria, spreads RT.

The unequal fight to the death between two spiders on an old tractor. Capture TikTok

In the clip, he is seen sneaking up to the tractor body, apparently not used in a long time or is definitely abandoned.

A brief panning first shows a tour of the front, where the number of webs woven and even eggs is astonishing.

After a few seconds the camera focuses on a large spider just as it hunts down a smaller one and kills it.

“Wanna come to Australia? Great, come to Australia! But check this out first,” he wrote. Blakeyholland to accompany the images.

According to local data, Australia inhabits about 10,000 species of spiders, including some of the most poisonous in the world.

Anyway, those that appear in the video are not exactly the most dangerous, quite the opposite.