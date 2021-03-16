Expectation. A new program on the air, the question everyone wanted to ask the President and an answer that is known is not going to be evasive. All served to record and have the promo perfect to anticipate the exclusive.

But always something can fail.

At the exact moment in which Alberto Fernández responded to the driver about the replacement of the former Minister of Justice, Marcela Losardo, the recording of the interview sounded from the backstage the emblem song of the movie Titanic.

“Yes, I have it,” the President replied to the journalist Diego Schurman when he asked the question that everyone expected. “What happens is that all this week they have taken the time to discuss something unnecessary in the media, “said the exclusive interviewee as a prelude.” The truth is that Marcela (Losardo) resigned last friday… “he continued. And in that instant, a different rictus was noticed on his face. Of bewilderment.

Alberto Fernández stopped looking at his interviewers (Schurman and journalist Catalina de Elía) and pointed his eyes towards the behind the camera, between astonished and on the verge of anger: from a cell phone, not properly placed on vibrator, it rang the inopportune ringtone with the soundtrack of the film that reflects the most famous shipwreck in history.

The President tried continue as if nothing: “… With which we are in a position … to appoint … his replacement only as of Friday,” continued as leisurely the honorary interviewee until the inopportune song was stopped. It was seconds. Very uncomfortable seconds.

For some reason, that fragment of the interview recorded for debut of a journalistic program of Channel 9 It was shown in the advances that were broadcast on the networks, the “sale” as it is called in television jargon. It was the first question. And it was the most anticipated, even though the scoop that Martín Soria would be the designated man instead of Losardo had already transpired.

“I have not yet accepted his resignation (to Losardo, with that I mean everything,” the President continued undaunted, in order to address the expected scoop: “Today I had lunch with Martín Soria, I talked to him a little about what my expectations are and he agreed to take over. So yes. He has to take the time to resign as a deputy, to accept his resignation and all that, but it’s going to be Martín Soria“.

The music of Titanic did not sound again, at least, in the material released. Celine Dion’s voice was not heard. It was just a few chords. Some very recognizable chords. Just at the moment when Alberto Fernández was talking about his not yet formally resigned but already superseded friend Losardo.

Maybe there was no time to edit the slip. It might even be technically impossible do it without noticing an abrupt cut. Maybe there wasn’t even time to re-record. Able there was no better answer to sell.

The truth is that it was published. And the guest -the President- the discomfort showed on his face.

The interview in which Soria is confirmed as a replacement for the Ministry of Justice will be seen on Monday night, on the screen of Channel 9, one of the signals that make up the multimedia Grupo Octubre, of the unionist of the building managers and strong man of Buenos Aires Peronism, Víctor Santa María. A close friend Strait of Alberto Fernández.

The new program it’s called “Friendly Fire”.

DS