Dr. Farida Al Hosani, Director of the Communicable Diseases Department at the Abu Dhabi Public Health Center, the official spokesperson for the health sector in the country, confirmed that the UAE ranked first in the world in distributing the Corona vaccine.

She said on Twitter, “Today we see the fruit of efforts, as we are pleased to announce that the UAE is leading in the rate of vaccine distribution, to become the first country in the world in the distribution of the Covid 19 vaccine per 100 people. This achievement is evidence of the success of the national campaign for the vaccine and the state’s anticipation to reach a sustainable recovery.”