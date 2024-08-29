Mexico City.- In their campaigns for the PRD senatorship, Araceli Saucedo and José Sabino were critics of the AMLO and Morena governments. Check out their profile and what they said before joining the Fourth Transformation.

Against Morena and AMLO

In their Senate campaigns, PRD members attacked Morena, grasshopper politicians and President Andrés Manuel López Obrador.

This Government has tried again and again with these initiatives in the Chamber of Deputies to generate the great concern that we have today in Mexico, which is that institutions will disappear.” Araceli Saucedo

Just like you, I’m tired of the same old grasshopper politicians.” Jose Sabino

Who are they?

Araceli Saucedo

Councilwoman of the Municipality of Salvador Escalante, Michoacán, from 2012 to 2015

National Councilor of the PRD in 2014

State Councilor of the PRD from 2014 to 2017

Federal deputy of the PRD from 2015 to 2018

Jose Sabino

Local deputy of the PRD in Tabasco

Municipal President of Huimanguillo

Active member of the Mexican Association of Zebu Breeders and the Mexican Association of Breeders of Dutch Zebu Cattle

Almost majority in the Senate

The Fourth Transformation needs one seat to achieve the desired majority in the Senate of the Republic.

Now with PRD members José Sabino Herrera and Araceli Saucedo, Morena has 85 seats and needs one more.

The question now is which other Opposition senator will wear the bow for the qualified majority.

The last call

One day before the senators confirmed their decision to join Morena, the last leader of the PRD, Jesús Zambrano, called on his coreligionists not to betray the cause of democracy.

“There has been much speculation about how Morena and the Government could obtain those votes in this Chamber,” he said in a message. “I remain confident that our senator from Michoacán and the senator-elect from Tabasco will vote in accordance with the democratic principles of our party, will not betray the women and men who gave them their trust, and will thereby contribute to stopping the intended Morena reforms.”