The price was the fourth highest in the measurement history.

of Tokyo the most expensive tuna at the annual fish market changed hands on Friday for 114.24 million yen, or more than 720,000 euros, reports news agency Reuters.

A Tokyo sushi restaurant bought a 238-kilogram fish at an auction.

According to the local publication Kyodo News, the tuna supply is the fourth largest in the recording history that began in 1999, Reuters reports.