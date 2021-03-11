The image is impressive and is surely not in the procedure manual to arrest a criminal, but it served in Tucumán to intercept a suspect. The incident occurred in Banda del Río Salí, just 8 kilometers from the capital of Tucumán, and had as its protagonist a police bike, which he threw his bike at him to slow him down.

The sequence, captured by municipal security cameras, shows how the young cashier gets off his bike and throws it under the motorcycle that is trying to escape, forcing him to slow down, allowing him to a patrolman caught up with him and hit him with the side of the car.

It was just after 7 in the morning, in the area of ​​the intersection of San Martín and Independencia avenues, where two patrol cars were chasing the suspect. The cash got off the bike, stopped in the middle of the street and waited until the criminal was almost on top. Just then he released the roll so that it was trapped under the bike.

The next few seconds are even more shocking. The patrolman furthest ahead in pursuit caught up with him and crossed the car, knocking him off balance. The driver of the motorcycle flew, as did his wheel and the bicycle.

According to local media, the police began the persecution after being alerted by an employee of a business who had observed a group of people in a suspicious attitude.

JPE