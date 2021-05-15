At some point in life everyone has had trouble falling asleep. Damn insomnia leads to tossing and turning in bed and staring at the ceiling. And the anguish comes to see on the clock that the time to get up is approaching without practically having slept.

Difficulty sleeping is a problem that affects a large number of people, who suffer from it chronically or at specific times.

Beyond medication, home recipes and tips abound today that are shared through social media to help people present a good sleep cycle that does not affect their daily lives.

Insomnia affects more and more people in the world. Photo: iStock

The latest advice from a psychology student on her TikTok profile went viral on the networks.

In the video, it was already seen by more than 4 million peopleexplains how to fall asleep quickly and effectively.

Its formula is simple and aims to create a list by naming anything but having the least possible connection.

Insomnia and the most frequent nightmares in quarantine. Photo Shutterstock

The user exemplifies it by making the following list: “Potatoes, Tarzan and violin”. He also explains: “The more random, the better.”

As expected, the publication already has some 4,500 reviews, and for others varied. Some support it: “Very good strategy. I applied it and it worked for me,” says one user. Another added: “This has worked for me. Just thank you.”

A psychology student’s post on TikTok to combat insomnia.

But those who were most abundant were those who did not end up satisfied with this particular trick. “She gets nervous trying to make sure the words have no connection and she doesn’t sleep,” says user Sabrina Panizza sharply. And another person said, “It worked for me, but to waste time. I’ll take 10 mg of melatonin.”

With information from La Vanguardia