Venezuelan first baseman Jesús Aguilar homered and drove in four runs that put the Miami Marlins on track for a 6-7 victory on Thursday in their visit to the Cincinnati Reds.

In the commitment, the Colombian Donovan Solano had an outstanding day. However, along with his success in hitting, he remained in the memory of the spectators for ehe tremendous ball that he unintentionally hit the American Daniel Castaño in the face.

Solano’s ‘hit’

The Marlins mounted a three-run rally in the ninth inning that featured Jesús Sánchez with a home run and Aguilar with a sacrifice fly that led to what ended up being the winning run for the Miami team.

Reds outfielder Tommy Pham opened the scoring with a one-run double in the first inning. Aguilar appeared in the third episode. He hit his twelfth home run of the season. He drove in two runs and put the Marlins ahead (1-2).

Shortstop Miguel Rojas drove in the third round of that third inning for the Marlins, with a single to right field. The Reds responded with two runs in the fourth that made it all 3-3. The first by a ground ball to second by Tyler Naquin and the second by a two-base hit by Mark Kolozsvary.

Colombian Donovan Solano put the Reds back in the lead with an undisputed one-round RBI in the fifth inning. However, the ball in the face of the American Daniel Castaño took all eyes.

“I’m not sure what happened. I doubled over for a second. I was a bit unconscious. When I woke up I was like ‘what happened?’He said at the end of the meeting.

“I’m much better now. I feel a bit tired, but I’ll be fine.”

Marlins pitcher Daniel Castano took a line drive to the head that was caught at third base for the out He was alert and able to walk off the field on his own power pic.twitter.com/n911w3QfHH — JomboyMedia (@JomboyMedia) July 28, 2022

Naquin added to the scoreboard in favor of the Reds (5-3) with a solo home run in the sixth inning. Aguilar did not sit idly by and with a one-lap RBI double, he brought the Marlins closer on the scoreboard (5-4).

The Marlins returned to the attack in the ninth inning. Sánchez (12) disappeared the ball over the fence of the right forest, with no one in circulation. The game was 5-5. The Miami bats added two more rounds to take command of the game, the first came on Joey Wendle’s RBI double and the second on Aguilar’s sacrifice fly.

The Reds threatened to come back in the bottom of the ninth when they scored a run on Pham’s hit, but fell short. Reliever Zach Pop (2-0) got the win by pitching a scoreless inning. The save was credited to Tanner Scott (14) after allowing one return in a two-strikeout inning. Reliever Hunter Strickland (2-3) was the loser, allowing three runs without retiring a batter. For the Marlins, Aguilar had three hits in four at-bats, scored one run and drove in four; Rojas went with one hit in four plate appearances and drove in one run; and Sánchez homered in his only appearance at bat. for the Reds, Solano was 1-for-4 with one RBI.

