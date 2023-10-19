The Italian summer, 1957. Enzo Ferrari is having a hard time. His car company is in the red, his marriage to his wife Laura is not going well and his son Dino died a year ago due to a serious muscular disease. To make something of the car brand and the racing team, Ferrari focuses on one race: the 24ste (and also the last, as it turns out) edition of the Mille Miglia.

You just read briefly where the film Ferrari by Michael Mann. Mann used the book Enzo Ferrari – The Man and the Machine by Brock Yates as inspiration. To get you excited for the film – as if that were still necessary – the filmmakers share a trailer. The first images bode well. We see old Ferraris racing through the city center, wife Laura Ferrari pointing a gun at Enzo and a racing car flying through the air.

Il Commendatore is played by Adam Driver and the role of driver Piero Taruffi is played by Patrick Dempsey. Your wife knows Dempsey as Derek Grey’s Anatomy. From January 25, 2024 Ferrari to be seen in the cinema. Watch the trailer for the film about Enzo Ferrari below.