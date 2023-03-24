Friday, March 24, 2023
Video: the tornado that hit Montebello in Los Angeles

by admin_l6ma5gus
March 24, 2023
in World
Video: the tornado that hit Montebello in Los Angeles


Tornado in Los Angeles

The tornado caused several havoc.

The tornado caused several havoc.

The tornado in Los Angeles left one injured.

The tornado that touched South Los Angeles, United States, destroyed roofs of commercial buildings and flying debris in the sky injured a resident.

The US National Weather Service confirmed on the morning of March 23 that the tornado touched down briefly in the city of montebello. The institution also rated the tornado as EF-1 with estimated maximum winds of 110 mph (177 kph), cConsidered the strongest tornado to hit the Los Angeles area since 1983as reported CNN.

(You may be interested in: The US responds to how strong the military alliance with Colombia is in the Petro era).

“It’s definitely not common in the region,” said Rose Schoenfeld, a meteorologist with the Weather Service.

(You may also be interested in: Three dead and 68 infected in the United States by contaminated eye drops).

The person who was injured is known to have no serious injuries and was taken to the Montebello hospital, the city’s Public Information Officer Michael Chee reported to CNN.

