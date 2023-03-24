Video: the tornado that hit Montebello in Los Angeles

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
The tornado caused several havoc.
The tornado caused several havoc.
The tornado in Los Angeles left one injured.
Find the validation of The Lie Buster at the end of the news.
The tornado that touched South Los Angeles, United States, destroyed roofs of commercial buildings and flying debris in the sky injured a resident.
The US National Weather Service confirmed on the morning of March 23 that the tornado touched down briefly in the city of montebello. The institution also rated the tornado as EF-1 with estimated maximum winds of 110 mph (177 kph), cConsidered the strongest tornado to hit the Los Angeles area since 1983as reported CNN.
(You may be interested in: The US responds to how strong the military alliance with Colombia is in the Petro era).
“It’s definitely not common in the region,” said Rose Schoenfeld, a meteorologist with the Weather Service.
(You may also be interested in: Three dead and 68 infected in the United States by contaminated eye drops).
The person who was injured is known to have no serious injuries and was taken to the Montebello hospital, the city’s Public Information Officer Michael Chee reported to CNN.
More news
LATEST NEWS EDITORIAL
Customize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your mail of national news and the world
an error occurred in the request
keep going down
to find more content
you reached the content limit of the month
Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month during the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Video #tornado #hit #Montebello #Los #Angeles
Leave a Reply