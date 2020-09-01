#AlertPollution Contaminated rivers or soils, abandoned industrial waste… Do you live near a polluted site?

Do you know the thresher shark? It is the shark with the longest tail in the world, being able to represent up to half of its body. It is part of a family comprising three species: the common thresher shark, the pelagic thresher shark and the bigeye thresher shark.

These great migrants are found on the high seas, in almost all tropical and temperate waters around the world. They can measure from 2 to 7 meters in length.

Their long tail formed by the upper part of their caudal fin is their main hunting weapon. They use it to whip their prey and knock them out. This whip can reach a speed of 80 kilometers per hour. The thresher shark mainly hunts small schooling fish, but also squid and invertebrates. Like many species of sharks, they are ovoviviparous and practice intrauterine cannibalism: the eggs hatch inside the female, and the babies can eat the weaker embryos to survive.

Thresher sharks are not very dangerous for humans: they rarely approach the coast and are shy by nature. The populations of thresher sharks are in decline: they are regularly found stuck in fishing nets but are also directly hunted for their flesh, their liver oil and their fins. All three species are classified as endangered or vulnerable.