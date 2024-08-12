FC Barcelona is starting its season on the wrong foot. The Blaugrana team lost 0-3 to AS Monaco in the traditional match for the Joan Gamper Trophy.
Coach Hansi Flick sent out a line-up that included a mix of first-team players and some youngsters. The first half ended in a 0-0 draw, but everything changed in extra time.
Barely 50 minutes in, Lamine Camara appeared to put the Ligue 1 side ahead. The Senegalese striker took advantage of an error by the Blaugrana defence to intercept the ball and beat Marc Ter Stegen to make it 0-1.
Seven minutes later, Breel Embolo appeared to increase Monaco’s lead. Minamino took advantage of another error in the middle of the pitch and played a through ball to Embolo, who, faced with the passivity of the defence, was in front of the German goalkeeper and finished perfectly.
Finally, in the 86th minute, Christian Mawissa appeared to put the final score on the board. After a series of rebounds inside the area, the Monaco striker appeared to control the ball inside the area and make it 0-3.
A section of fans have attacked Marc Ter Stegen for his performance against the Ligue 1 team. The season will start with a lot of pressure for the Blaugranas.
