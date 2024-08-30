Content creators generally see a lot of exposure to the things that happen in their daily lives due to the nature of their craft. Each time, they get closer to their audience and The immediacy of networks allows us to see events that happen on the other side of the world.

Streamers are a type of creator whose main content is live streaming of games, variety shows, or even real life while walking around the city.

This time, one of these creators from Ukraine who plays video games live for his audience, experienced an unfortunate moment while he was playing a game of the video game ‘Dota’.

The missile falls in the middle of a broadcast

Stairy_bog was playing a game when he heard a sound similar to the passing of an airplane. Within seconds, as recorded on video, something hit the residential area near the creator.

This affectation reflects the harshness of the war between Ukraine and Russia.

When reacting to the bang and flash of light seen on his broadcast, The streamer immediately got up from his chair and turned off his audio.

The video also shows the player’s surprise at seeing the damage caused by what would be a missile. He quickly sought shelter to protect himself from the possible fall of a second projectile.

When he felt safe, the creator confirmed the situation on his Telegram and sent a message to his followers that expressed his disappointment at the unfortunate moment.

“As many of you have already seen, right down the stream, a Russian missile flew into a civilian facility in my city. “Very close to me. There is still no information about the victims, but unfortunately, there are certainly victims. I stand in solidarity with all the victims and their families.”

Message from Ukrainian Streamer Photo:telegram Share

There is no information about the location where the incident occurred or the victims left by the event. For now, the video has spread across all social networks leaving various reactions from followers.