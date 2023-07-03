The comments on social networks, the way in which it was resolved, the speed of the finish and the shouts of the combat commentators were the nuances of what happened in one of the MMA fights in Zhengzhou, in China: in short , a fight to remember.

In this opportunity, Chinese fighter Feng Tianhao’s neck lock submission over Mongolian Janchivnyambuu Batchuluun defined the whole story in just 10 seconds and sparked a revolution among the fans.

Such an action within the framework of the Wu Lin Feng MMA 65 quickly went viral and that strangulation of Tianhao, putting his adversary in the air, generated all kinds of comments.

The specialists were also surprised by that key and they assure that because it is so strange, it could be a kind of “inverted mataleón”. Everything was so fast and brutal that the referee stopped the fight immediately.

‘Wild Ninja Choke’

“Sick, sick, it’s over”, “This is crazy”, “Brother, what is that? he was wild”.

Those were some of the expressions of users on social networks. The ‘MMA Fighting’ site rated this as one of the three most impressive submission wins in the last week of June.

The confrontation barely reached 10 secondswith a start by both fighters who went to look for each other in the center of the cage.

The Mongolian Batchuluun tried to surprise the Chinese with a quick takedown to bring him to the ground, but Tianhao was attentive and counterattacked, wrapping his hand around his opponent’s neck and lifting him into the air. He then walked towards the fence and it was at that moment that the Mongolian touched his opponent to warn her to stop the fight.

In some Twitter accounts they took that video and connoisseurs of mixed martial arts spoke that it was a kind of “ninja strangulation”. And the answers explained that the difficulty of the key is because Tianhao lifted his rival from the ground and put him in the air.

Tianhao is ranked 12th out of 145 professional flyweight fighters in China. With that win, the Chinese fighter’s record rose to 12 fights won (4 by KO) and two losses, while the Mongolian barely has one win and five losses.

