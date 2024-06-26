The Latin American countries were aware of the tense situation that occurred in Bolivia on the afternoon of this Wednesday, June 26, by the announcement of a possible coup d’état, promoted by Colonel Juan José Zúñiga, general commander of the Army of that country. The above would have been the product of an intense face-to-face meeting that President Luis Arce and Zúñiga had, minutes before, in the Palacio Quemado.

The facilities of the Presidential Palace, located in Plaza Murillo, in the city of La Paz, witnessed the confrontation between national government officials, including the President, with Colonel Juan José Zúñiga, general commander of the Army of that country.

According to local media, Zúñiga arrived at the Executive headquarters in the company of his troops and uniformed military tanks, who parked in Plaza Murillo, which alerted Luis Arce, president of the country and his entire work group, who were at the interior of the building.

Juan José Zuñiga, General Commander of the Army

Colonel Juan José Zúñiga arrived at the entrance of the Quemado Palace, where he met face to face with President Luis Arce and his group of officials. Around them, a crowd of people, including workers and uniformed personnel, gathered to listen to the discussion between both parties.

That’s an order

In videos obtained by Bolivian media you can see the confrontation between Luis Arce and Zúñiga. “Make no mistake, General,” the President can be heard saying, who repeatedly asked the colonel to withdraw his troops..

In the recordings you can hear the moment when the Bolivian president tells Zúñiga that “it is an order”, on several occasions, to withdraw the uniformed Military Police officers who were next to him.

Coup attempt in Bolivia! The military tried to enter the Government Palace, but President Luis Arce prevented it by confronting the coup leader Juan José Zuñiga. pic.twitter.com/6ZHVS1SRQX — Chacotero (@ChacoteroPeru) June 26, 2024

In the background, some present shout at the military: “Respect democracy.” Then, the colonel leaves and shortly afterwards gives a powerful speech to the media, which was the one that opened the door to the suspicion of a possible coup d’état.

After the statement by the Army Commander General A military tank knocked down the door of the Government headquarterswhere the national government officials were located.

