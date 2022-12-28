Wednesday, December 28, 2022
Video The sudden rising flood caused tourists evacuation in the desert city in Petra

by admin_l6ma5gus
December 28, 2022
in World Europe
The flood caused immediate evacuation for travelers who were visiting the World Heritage Site.

Abundant rains caused dangerous floods in ancient desert city Petra in Jordan on Monday.

The tourists present were evacuated as the water filled the narrow pass and turned it into a highly flowing river.

In Jordan, there have been deadly floods in the past. In 2018, more than 20 people died in floods in the area, and in 1963, 23 French tourists died in a sudden flood in Petra.

Petra is a tourist destination and has been on the UNESCO World Heritage List since 1985.

The sudden rising flood transformed the narrow pass flowing river. Picture: Mahmoud Refaat

Petra is a tourist destination and has been on the UNESCO World Heritage List since 1985. Picture: Christian Westerback

