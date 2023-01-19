Earlier this week you could already meet the replacement for the Lamborghini Aventador, because some patten drawings leaked onto the internet. Of course, Lamborghini has been working on the new supercar for much longer than this week and a prototype was recently allowed to take to the public road for a breath of fresh air. Once again, someone jumped in like the chickens, filmed it and uploaded it to YouTube.

The commentary is entertaining, but unfortunately the voiceover drowns out the sound of the V12. However, the cameraman has been behind the successor to the Aventador long enough to reveal some details. For example, the car gets four exhausts, which are in turn in two larger exhaust pieces. The valve above the engine is also interesting. Left and right you see a kind of buttresses, as the Ford GT also has them.

Furthermore, do we catch on from the concept car?

Also pay attention to the brake lights. In addition to the two short horizontal lines of light, there is a smooth line that follows the shape of the window above the engine. In any case, the new Lamborghini will have a V12 with hybrid technology. This year Lamborghini will show the world the next generation supercar. Until then, you can forget about the camouflage below.