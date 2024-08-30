Zakia Khudadadi made history at the Paris Paralympics on Thursday by becoming the first athlete from the Refugee Paralympic Team to win a medal, as seen in the accompanying video. Khudadadi won bronze in the women’s 47kg taekwondo category after defeating Turkey’s Ekinci Nurcihan. As the final whistle blew at the Grand Palais, she burst into joy and threw her helmet into the air. “This medal is for all the women of Afghanistan and all the refugees in the world,” she said excitedly.

Born without a forearm, Khudadadi began practicing taekwondo at the age of 11 in a hidden gym in Herat. Despite an initial ban from competing following the rise of the Taliban in 2021, she managed to leave Afghanistan and take part in the Tokyo Games. Now based in Paris and training at the National Institute of Sport, Experience and Performance (INSEP), her victory is a symbol of resilience. “Zakia has been magical,” said her coach Haby Niare. “She never lost sight of her goal.” International Paralympic Committee president Andrew Parsons hailed her achievement as “an incredible journey, something we should all learn from.”