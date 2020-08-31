“I had friends, neighbors, when I was only an advisor, it was fine, but mayor, they did not support it. Still today. They couldn’t stand it being a black mayor. “ Simon Worou notes it: a black mayor in a small French village is still a problem for some.

In Sainte-Juliette-sur-Viaur, he was reelected at 87% in the municipal elections of 2020. An even more impressive score than in 2014, where he was elected at 62%. Simon Worou was born in Lomé, Togo. He served in the French army before settling in this Aveyron village of 600 inhabitants.



“We felt all the same that the Aveyron was at the time a little used to other populations, other than those here. But it was still like in the army, some, in the eyes, approved, others hated. Especially when there were two or three of us somewhere. There was a fear effect “, remembers the chosen one.

At the time, he did several odd jobs, including being a nightclub bouncer for 10 years. Racist remarks fuse. “You arrive, the first sentence that comes out is: “Ahh, we can’t see you coming because there is no light “. Or when there is a picture to take, “smile because we won’t see you”. “Ah well, you dressed in black”, as if being black you can’t dress in black. Those who have this desire for integration say nothing… It is suffering. “

In 2000, he decided to join the Cassagnes-Bégonhès rugby club, the neighboring village. Sport helps him integrate much faster. “People would come to me at the end of the game to congratulate me. It brings the public towards itself, a sympathy, a value that it recognizes. People know you, people tolerate you. People accept, people evolve because you are in a collective game and you play for a territory. “

Today, Simon Worou is married to an Aveyronnaise, with whom he has two children. A decision that his in-laws took a long time to accept. “I received a letter one day from one of my aunts, who summed it up by saying “one day we would not have thought that you would make our daughter what she has become. Bouncer that you were, we were afraid. Today, civil servant that you are, you are mayor, you are the pride of the family ““, remembers the mayor.

