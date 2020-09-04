Russian opponent Alexei Navalny is in a coma because of him, according to the German government. The former Russian spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter were also victims in 2018. It is Novichok, a Soviet poison with a sulphurous history. “It is more potent than sarin and VX which means that a lower dose is needed to produce a lethal effect“, explains Gary Stephens, professor of pharmacology. After contact with this poison, the first symptoms can appear between 30 seconds and 2 minutes.”What happens is the nervous system is racing and you get all these weird symptoms of paralysis and seizures at the same time“, explains chemist Andrea Sella.

It was developed in the 1970s in secret laboratories of the Soviet Union as part of the “Foliant” program. “Novichok compounds were made in the 1970s and 1980s in the former Soviet Union. The reason they were made was because they wanted to bypass the chemical weapons treaty. To do this, they therefore made two separate components that were non-toxic, i.e. when mixed together they formed a nerve agent.“, develops Michelle Carlin, chemist and criminologist. Thus, the chemical structure of this poison is obscure.

In the early 1990s, when the USSR was committed to ending the chemical program, Novichok was revealed by the exiled Russian chemist Vil Mirzaïanov. Russia is supposed to complete, without outside help, the total destruction of its arsenal by December 2020.