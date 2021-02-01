Mohammad is from Afghanistan. He is 22 years old. He arrived in France on November 6, 2020. On the evening of November 23, 2020, he was violently ejected from his tent by the police. “I said to myself: I came to this country for my protection but the police, they are supposed to protect the people“, he confides. Arriving in France, Mohammad did not know where to sleep and ended up joining other people in his situation, in Saint-Denis, before finally finding himself at Place de la République.”They grabbed the tent from behind and threw me to the ground. And when I was thrown to the ground, I was really desperate“says Mohammad.

After being thrown from his tent, Mohammad wandered the streets for a long time before settling in Rosa Park, in the north of Paris. “We slept for about an hour and then the police came. We were woken up and told to get out of here. We asked them, “Where can we go? We have no place to sleep.”“, he says. Today, Mohammad remains shocked by what happened to him. For about 3 weeks, he has been living in Cergy Préfecture, in a temporary accommodation center.”Liberty, equality, fraternity, these are the three principles of France’s motto. It’s not just the 3 currencies of this statue, it’s the currency of all of France“, he believes.